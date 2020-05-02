Marvel Fans calling for the dismissal of Evangeline Lilly of the MCU for not respecting the quarantine

The coronavirus is the closest thing that the world has seen one of those movies killer pandemics in recent years; although it is not as lethal as in fiction, is something that concerns us all, and the fact that a celebrity such as Evangeline Lilly of evil example to others, and decide to ignore the recommendations health other with effort are well is something that should not be overlooked.

You may also be interested in: Does the beginning of the end? The coronavirus could change the film industry forever, assure experts

Through a publication of Instagram, the actress of 40 years commented that you took your kids to a camp of gymnastics, and several questioned about what irresponsible for his act and she began to argue that “some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives.” The reaction of those who are struggling to overcome this health crisis was not made to wait and Evangeline Lilly was shattered on social networks. Now, not only will you rain down criticism, but many fans ask Marvel’s dismissal of his movie universe.

The protagonist of the series Lost it seems not to be aware of the historical moment in which we find ourselves-the entertainment industry that has given him everything is paralyzed, and hundreds of thousands are at risk of losing their jobs, but as often happens with the famous, narrow view.

Evangeline Lilly he rose to fame for its participation in Lost and later for playing the elf Tauriel in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – 75%; but his most popular paper in the present is that of The Wasp, the Movie Universe of Marvel, which made its debut in Ant-Man: The Man Ant – 81% and later took on a role co-starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%. Also had a brief participation in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame – 95% and is expected to return in the third installment of Ant-Man.

We also recommend: Fans claim that Entangled predicted the coronavirus

Below we leave you some of the reactions, raging against the actress, fans calling for his termination to Marvel and Disney:

Paul Rudd the next time that Evangeline Lilly approaches him:

Paul Rudd the next time Evangeline Lilly comes hear him: pic.twitter.com/MTkVSAWc7L — botoxed camel (@mccbumgarner) March 19, 2020

Hey Marvel, can I be the new Wasp because it’s better than despidas Evangeline Lilly.

Hey @Marvel can I be the new Wasp since y’all better fire @EvangelineLilly — Lily (@anotheruglygal) March 20, 2020

And as simple as that Evangeline Lilly is no longer The Wasp because you value yourself above others. Bye Bye Evangeline Lilly.

And just like that Evangeline Lilly is no longer the Wasp because she values herself over others. Bye Bye @EvangelineLilly pic.twitter.com/mrlywjMHhZ — PJ 🏳️🌈 (@petrinajc) March 19, 2020

Marvel is going to fire Evangeline Lilly, right? This is unacceptable and all the fandom should be angry with this reckless behavior and dangerous.

@Marvel is gonna fire Evangeline Lilly, right? This is unacceptable and the entire fandom should be mad at this reckless and dangerous behavior. https://t.co/62nQkIMr0d — The ADRIELorian 🏳️🌈 (@AdrielLAlgiene) March 19, 2020

Marvel, Disney, fire Evangeline Lilly NOW. She is spreading mis-information. She deserves to be included in the black list. Any public figure who uses his platform to minimize the seriousness of this virus you must be banned for life from working in entertainment. Point.

@Marvel @Disney FIRE @EvangelineLilly NOW. She is spreading misinformation. She deserves to be BLACKLISTED. ANY PUBLIC FIGURE THAT USES THEIR PLATFORM TO DOWNPLAY THE SERIOUSNESS OF THIS VIRUS SHOULD BE BLACKLISTED. FOR LIFE. FROM WORKING IN ENTERTAINMENT. PERIOD. — AB (@Darth_Windows) March 20, 2020

So Evangeline Lilly thinks that the COVID is a hoax. people are dying by the thousands and this stupid thinks that it is false. please despídanla.

so #evangelinelilly thinks #COVID is a hoax. folks r dying by the thousands and this entitled dip stick thinks stis fake. plz fire her @Marvel @MarvelStudios @Disney @DisneyStudios https://t.co/1CjsqCOp7u — CJ360Nation (@npcj3600) March 20, 2020

Marvel, says goodbye to Evangeline Lilly. That stupid bitch says that the virus is a hoax and is putting in danger to all with that great lie. Look at his Instagram.

Marvel, fire Evangeline Lilly. That stupid bitch is saying that the virus is a hoax and is putting everyone in danger with that huge lie. Look at her Instagram. — NCISLAFAN (@McGoozzo) March 20, 2020

Other celebrities opted for encourage their followers to stay home and not go out. Gal Gadot, in charge of playing Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe was one of them, and through a video on Instagram he sang the song “Imagine” by John Lennon, along with other celebrities, allegedly to give encouragement to their fans. The response to the posting was not very positive and many called it as an example of the hypocrisy of Hollywood and its stars, which they love to boast with trivialities.

Don’t go without reading: Movies most overvalued of the Movie Universe of Marvel by the critics and the public

The common citizen, who does not have a mansion and millions of dollars in the bank, is working on a large part of the world to respect the quarantine while the health crisis. Which a famous actress not to do so, it is an offense to all that effort to do so.