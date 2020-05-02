Margaret Qualley will play the lead in “A head full of ghosts”, an adaptation of the novel of terror by Paul Tremblay

has been unveiled at the European Film Market, which takes place in Berlin, that Scott Cooper will direct “A head full of ghosts”adaptation of the novel of Paul Tremblay where to star Margaret Qualley (Once upon a time in Hollywood).

The film is an adaptation of the novel of terror Paul Tremblayaward-winning Bram Stoker’s Dracula, published in Spain by Nocturnal Editions within your Collection Night Black. The own Cooper is reviewing the current draft of the script of a story that begins when the older sister of Merry shows signs of a condition is indeterminate and terrifying, which will cause the family Barrett is tearing slowly. Now, 20 years later, Merry was faced with the traumatic past of their family when Rachel, a journalist with a past equally rugged, delves into the case, making Merry to revive and reconsider the devastating memories of her childhood.

To Margaret Qualley we’ve also been able to see on television, in the series “Fosse / Verdon” and “The Leftovers”. While Scott Cooper he recently directed “Antlers”, film produced by Guillermo del Toro and starring Keri Russell and Jessie Plemons, which will be released next April 17.

The film is produced by Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine of Allegiance Theatre, Susan Downey of Team Downey, Tyler Thompson from Cross Creek, Scott Cooper and David Gambino. Robert Downey Jr is also executive producer.

“A head full of ghosts” is considered to be a fascinating book that combines the horror with the mystery, the family drama and the criticism of the society of the spectacle in the wake of “The glow” Stephen King, “The curse of Hill House” Shirley Jackson and “The exorcist” William Peter Blatty. And that, according to the words of Stephen King: “A head full of ghosts” I killed fear, and that to me is pretty difficult to scare me.”