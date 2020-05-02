Margaret Qualley, hippie Tarantino, a history of ghosts

Now, the actress will star in “A Head Full of Ghosts”, an adaptation of the novel by Paul Tremblay, translated into English literally as “A head full of ghosts”. Directed by Scott Cooper, director of titles such as Crazy heart. Produce Cross Creek, The Allegiance Theater and Team Downey, the company of Susan and Robert Downey Jr. It will be one of the many projects that will come next week at the European Film Market parallel to the Berlin film Festival in search of distribution agreements.

To Margaret Qualley in charge of interpreting the mother, whose daughter fourteen years of age, Marjorie, shows symptoms of schizophrenia. As the doctors do not seem to be of much help, their parents ask for help to a priest to practice an exorcism. Desperate also for their economic problems, accepts the offer of a producer of reality shows to record the process.