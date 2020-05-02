Madonna: “The coronavirus is the great equalizer”

Madonna he said, while enjoying a milk bath with rose petals in your home, that the coronavirus is “the great equalizer”.

Through a video posted on his account Instagram and Twitter, the pop queen shared her thoughts on the pandemic of Covid-19, which has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people around the world, ensuring that the virus does not discriminate.

“That’s what happens with Covid-19”she said as it sounded like piano music in the background. “No matter how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how intelligent you are, where you live, how old you are, what incredible stories you can tell.”.

According to Madonna, of 61 years, the coronavirus “it is the great equalizer and that is terrible is what makes it good”continued the artist, referring to the virus that has already infected more than 400 thousand people around the world.

“How terrible it is that has made us equal to all in many ways and the wonderful thing is that we have been made equal to all in many ways,” he mused. During the message, Madonna he quoted his song ‘Human Nature’ 1995, performed on his recent tour Madame X: “And I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the boat sinks, we all will sink together,’”.

Madonna she cancelled her world tour, Madame X, and is isolated in his residence in London with her boyfriend, the dancer Ahlamalik Williams, and their youngest children. After the criticism the Queen of Pop, removed the video from their social networks.

The pandemic called for a wave of solidarity on the part of many celebrities around the worldwho start campaigns to raise money and as well help to all the professionals who fight the covid-19, and also engaged their social networks to promote hygiene measures and extreme social isolation to stop the advance of the COVID-19.

Lady Gaga it also led to their followers, as long as it meets with the quarantine in your home. The author of “Stupid Love“he asked kindly, in these difficult times, to overcome this global health problem that involves all.

A large number of concerts virtual from the parlors of their homes and private studios have been flooding the internet with songs and images very personal of countless personalities.

The isolation that they undergo millions of people in the world to combat the coronavirus has led to a number of celebrities to teach their “worst face”, revealing ways of thinking quite questionable. Among those who have left bad unemployed are the actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Evangeline Lilly. The first received the public ridicule after saying that it was “inevitable” that some people die and described as “nonsense” the uproar caused by the efforts to contain the pandemic.

Lilly, for its part, was criticized for rejecting the voluntary isolation, because it ensured that your “freedom is more important” to “not catch” and he said that he follows his normal life with their children, with the exception of one other tea to strengthen the defenses.

L. M

