Maddie Ziegler working with Instagram in your new filter of goodness

Instagram launches new tools to help combat online harassment in your network, that include a new way of identifying and reporting on cases of abuse that uses the artificial intelligence. It is also launching a filter of goodness, for the development of which has collaborated with the actress Maddie Zieglerwith the aim of giving greater visibility into its network to users who make good use of the same, trying to create a domino effect that encourages positivity. With these developments, the social network Facebook will allow their users to control who can comment on your photos, videos and clips live through the controls section of comments, that is in the configuration of the application.

“While the majority of the photos shared on Instagram are positive and attract people, occasionally share a photo that is not kind or is not welcome. We are now using the technology of machine learning to detect proactively harassment in the photos and their comments and send them to our team for review”, according to explains Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.

Earlier this year, Instagram introduced a filter to detect and hide proactively harassing comments in your network. Now, this filter is also incorporated to the comments of the streams “to make sure Live remains a safe and fun place to connect genuinely with your friends and interests”.

harassment online is not a complaint

“This change –adds Mosseri – help us to identify and remove most instances of intimidation and it is a crucial step, since many people who suffer this harassment are not reported. It will also help us to protect the younger members of our community, as adolescents experience higher rates of online harassment than others.” This new technology has begun to be implemented, and will continue to do so in the next few weeks.

But the platform does not only want to end up with “bad guys” but also want to celebrate and inspire kindness in Instagram creating a filter of goodness. This new tool has been created in collaboration of the actress, dancer and star of Dance Moms Maddie Ziegler, who rose to fame for his participation in the videos of Sia Chandelier, Elastic Heart, Big Girls Cry, Cheap Thrills, The Greatest and Rainbow. In addition, the application has been chosen to five other Ambassadors of the goodness, young americans which have created strong supportive communities within the platform.

maddie ziegler and the filter of goodness

How did you get this filter of goodness? If you continue to Maddie Ziegler, will have the effect of camera automatically. Slide to open the camera, tap the icon of the face at the bottom and choose the new effect of camera. In the mode, self-portrait, the hearts will fill the screen, and you will be encouraged to marques to a friend that you want to support. Your friend will receive a notification that you mentioned in your story. Can you share it with your own story or use the effect of camera to pass the kindness to another person. If you switch to the rear camera, you’ll see an overlap of kind reviews in many languages.

to raise awareness against cyberbullying

According to the II Study on harassment and cyberbullyingpublished by the association ANAR26% of the cases of harassment is through the social networks, the internet, and the result of the new technologies in what is known as cyberbullying. It is clear that social networks and apps of instant messaging have changed the way in which to communicate with adolescents and not all make good use of these technologies.

Specifically, 75.3% of these attacks are done through Whatsapp, while the 37.6% of the cases, it is through social networks. In general these platforms spread quickly the insults and ridicule for what is necessary to combat cyberbullying.

To tackle these bad practices, business as Orange, have launched campaigns to raise awareness on the good use of the technologies. The company continues reinforcing its commitment to this awareness through the initiative For Love of the technologywith the that since the month of September, informs young people and their families from the risks that can lead to social networks and apps if not used properly.