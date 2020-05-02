Maddie Ziegler has a new romance

Maddie Ziegler was girlfriend of Jack Kelly until a few months ago when the dancer decided to end the relationship. Now it may be that there is a new guy in the life of Maddie Ziegler and their fans are very excited by the idea because they believe that they are a couple very adorable.

The magazine People reported that the beautiful Maddie Ziegler is coming out with Kailand Morris, who is the son of the musician Stevie Wonder. But that’s not all, the gentleman Kailand Morris 17 years is starting to conquer the catwalks. In addition, Kailand Morris he has participated in the concerts of his father.

Apparently the love story began when Madie Ziegler and Kailand Morris they met in Dancing With The Stars Jr, where Mackenzie Ziegler , sister of Maddie and Mandla Morris, brother of Kailand compete. Apparently the guys were amazing and now they are inseparable.

The rumors began with a picture in Disney, after Mandla Morris shared a photo of the side of Maddie Ziegler and Kailand Morris. Madidie Ziegler said that photo by writing “I love you brother” and many question what is going on. Then Mandla Morris shared a photo in which appeared the three, but this time Kailand Morris and Maddie Ziegler they were very embracing. In accordance with The Blastthey they are just having fun but without doubt fans since the shippean.