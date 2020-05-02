Maddie Ziegler goes out with the son of Stevie Wonder

Discover of the hand of the singer Sia thanks to a video in which a girl of barely 11 years of age, with jersey and raw wig blonde, showed his skills with contemporary dance; a work by the australian artist won a Grammy award for Best music videoin addition of millions of views on YouTube. That choreography Chandelier and the subsequent dance along with Shia Labeouf inside a cage, in Elastic Heartturned Maddie Ziegler one of the teenagers most media of the other side of the pond. A title to that share, since a couple of years ago, with his best friend Millie Bobby Brown (aka, Eleven in Stranger Things). However, contrary to its bestiewho broke last summer with Jacob Sartorius, it seems that the love yes smile to the young dancer. Do the lucky? Kailand Morris, the son of Stevie Wonder.







They both carry coming out in the media of their country since they were children. She, being a young promise in the field of contemporary dance. He, being the son of a music legend such as Stevie Wonder and the new signing from the world of fashion. Two early races that have been completed by join this fall, Maddie Ziegler and Kailand Morris. As reported by several u.s. media, the dancer and the model would be the couple of the moment; a union that would explain by the love that both feel for the music, the dance and the trends.

Maddie and Kailand would have known thanks to the program Dancing With The Stars Jr. (Dancing with the stars), issuance involving his brothers Mackenzie Ziegler and Mandla Morris. Does the first clue that put the whole world on the trail of their romance? A few images that they themselves shared in their profiles Instagram, and in which they could be seen together with a group of friends in Disneyland. After months of speculation, it seems that the couple no longer hides. To the point that you have been involved in a romantic photo session, with the aim of Tyler Shields, and where they can see ball gowns, dancing in the air.







Although it is not yet so well known in Europe as your partner, the name of Kailand Morris has already starred in his first headlines this side of the pond, after parading for firms as important as Dolce & Gabbana; a gateway in which he shared out with the model and singer English Karen Elson.