Long live the velvet! Get inspired by Olivia Munn and choose your ‘outfit’

Warm. Very warm. That becomes one of the characteristics that we seek in the outfits winter and that is precisely the velvet, the tissue star of the season. It may be that for a long time has been relegated to the darkest place of the closet, perhaps due to its connotation somewhat baroque, but in recent years has been the choice of many celebrities and that, of course, goes beyond the necessary coverage that provides on the coldest days.

It is elegant and Olivia Munn knows it very well. Has professed his love of this option on numerous occasions, including last summer when, like so many other, and chose to take it in sets light and details cut out, or with large and sensual necklines as part of a functional silhouette jumpsuit to attend the MTV Movie & TV Awardsa concatenation of looks that had as a common thread not only the finish velvet but the green, which shows that it is one of the colors that make up your A-List.

While the dresses give a touch of glam, the suit blazer and pants has become the favorite of the famous. So we have seen some of their biggest advocates —Blake Lively and Margot Robbiefor example—.

Both the pants peg leg high-rise and pleated front ($218) as the blazer double breasted ($328) with which the actress, model and presenter went to the set of Busy Tonight are of the designer Rachel Antonoff, both of spirit oversize. Does the tap that fits completely with the aspect seventies of your bet? The small top knotted in tone nude. If your choice you liked best, look at these six proposals velvet suits and consideralos infallible for the upcoming holiday season.