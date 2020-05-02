Lilly Collins will star in thriller “the Gilded Rage”

Lilly Collins has joined the cast of the thriller drama titled “Gilded Rage”, in a starring role where he will share credits with Christoph Waltz (Bastards without glory and Django without chains) and Bill skarsgård (Pennywise in It and It, Chapter Two), according to Deadline.

The british actress is known for her work on tapes as the Rules Don’t Apply, Mirror Mirror, Hunters of shadows: City of bones, Maybe it’s forever, Tolkien and more recently in the hit film Ted Bundy: Sleeping with the killer.

Now adds another challenge to his career by participating in “Gilded Rage” film based on real facts about the murder in 2015 the mogul of hedge funds, of Manhattan, Thomas Gilbert Sr by his son Tommy, who shocked the high society of New York, and I draw the attention of the media.

The project will be led by Charlie McDowell recognized for being in charge of the tape The One I Lovein addition he co-wrote the script in conjunction with Justin Lader.

The film does not yet have a release date tentative but is expected to get a company interested to distribute it, with the intention that it will be released sometime in 2020.