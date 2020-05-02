Kris Jenner congratulates Travis Scott with a message in your networks

The mother of the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, stunned his followers by this Friday, after a publication in their networks that many considered “tender”.

The couple’s daughter Kylie, Travis Scott, turned 28 and for that, your mother-in-law he dedicated a few words in his account of Instagram.

Happy birthday Tra! You are an amazing father, brother, son and friend, I love the way that you love us all! Thank you for all the amazing memories we share, he wrote the entrepreneur.

I love you and I hope you have the day more amazing!!! Love, mom K, ended the post of the producerwhich took more than a million likes.

In the series of photographs, you can observe Scott with her daughter Stormi, granddaughter of the leader of the clan Kardashianalso sharing with her and Kylie, the youngest daughter of Jenner.

Many of the celebrities and supporters joined the congratulations and wished all the best to Travis, who published a photograph from small in their networks to celebrate its year more of life.

Kris Jenner, is known for starring in the reality Keeping Up with the Kardashiansand obviously, by being the mother of the famous Kardashian and Jenner.