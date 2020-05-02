Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner: Kris Jenner congratulates their daughters for the International Day of the Woman | eint | Shows

The matriarch is pronounced! Kris Jenner is the master mind of the success his daughters, the famous clan Kardashian-Jenner.

The entrepreneur, 64-year-old is the representative of every one of their engreídas. Since it launched the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the experienced woman of the business has not ceased to overlook the exposure of your family to create a fortune.

The clan Kardashian-Jenner and the small North.

Kris Jenner started by Kim Kardashian, who is now one of the most influential women in the world. In the same way it did with Kourtney and Khloé. However, with Rob, his only son, was not so successful.

In regard to the minor, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the first is a well-recognized model and the second is a billionaire.

Given this, and taking advantage of the commemoration of the International Day of the Woman, Kris Jenner, who was married to lawyer Rob Kardashian, has puffed his chest in pride with a message on his official Instagram.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Businesswoman congratulated his daughters for the work they are developing both as mothers and professionals.

“Happy International Women’s Day! I am more than blessed to be surrounded by so many amazing women. My girls are my everything, and I could not be more proud of the women you have become … you mothers are smart, strong, and amazing for my grandchildren, hard-working women who inspire many, including me, every day!”, noted.

Kris Jenner and her posting on Instagram.

Also, Kris did not forget his grandchildren, whom he adores with all his heart.

“It gives Me great joy to see grow to my grandchildren, and I can’t wait to see all you will achieve knowing that nothing is impossible with passion and dedication! For all women and girls who read this, today let us celebrate! Celebrate who you are today and who you will become tomorrow!”, ended.

Kris Jenner reveals who is his favourite daughter

In 2012, Kris Jenner revealed via Twitter that his favourite daughter is Kim Kardashian. With a terse message, the entrepreneur cleared to stop the speculation.