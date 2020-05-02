Kids Choice Awards 2020, how to watch live streaming

Today will be held the Kids Choice Nickelodeon through a transmión online, if you do not want to miss the winners, performances and special all the details of the awards, we tell you how to see the ceremony in vivo from your home.

You may be interested in: Sponge Bob celebrating his birthday number 21

Due to the coronavirus, the ceremony was discontinued and it was decided to carry it out online,

Victoria Justice will be responsible for driving the edition 2020.

BTS is nominated for 2 categories and if you don’t want to miss the dose K-pop, check out the details:

Line-Up:

You’ll be able to see the apparitions of BTS, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, Ariana Grande, and Dwayne Johnson, among others.

Opening hours:

6:00 pm: Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala

7:00 pm: Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, and Panama

8:00 pm: Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Paraguay

9:00 pm: Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay

2:00 am: Spain

Streaming links:

Option 1

Option 2

Option 3

Option 4

Option 5

Option 6