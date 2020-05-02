Katie Holmes wears some shoes with leopard print in New York

Katie Holmes showed in 2019 which can also be an icon of styleone which clearly, is still showing look stunning in 2020. It is not surprising, since that showed a top nude, became a reference of style, the same thing happened a little black dress from Yves Saint Laurent, but everything seems to indicate that let the sets with solid colors to test with prints.

Everything seems to indicate that it has done so with a certain minimalism, which has begun for one of the most easy and comfortable to carry: the loafers, with which he has modernized them with the leopard print, in order to take simplicity to your look.

Celebrities opt for the leopard print as the stamping of 2020

First, we saw Kate Middleton with a skirt from Zara with this printnow we see Katie Holmes taking him in the shoes known as loafers: perhaps we are in front of the stamping of the final decade? Everything seems to indicate that yes.

Katie Holmes wearing some loafers with leopard print. Credit: Splash News © Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Without a doubt, these are perfect for a day in which you don’t have to run too much in the office and you want to wear some comfortable shoes that are not absent of style. As we can see, these look perfect with jeans and a black coat, but if you want to play with the dynamism, then wear a blouse with this print and these loafers, from the hand of a black jacket: this is a look that no doubt would approve of her, her stylist and you.

It is as well as we found that the best looks are not necessarily the most elaborate or the most expensivebut in anything that makes it stand out, or the simple touch that allows you to not look ordinary, as this.

As if that weren’t enough, this look proves that it is the shoes that don’t tire, they are the ones who are really out of fashion…and we could not be more grateful for it.