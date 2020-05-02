Katie Holmes wants to return to the top with a great bet of terror

She was called to be one of the biggest stars of the film, but his career was on pause. From that Katie Holmes might put an end to his relationship with Tom Cruisethe race was the actress most promising of Hollywood halt in dry. Despite having only 32 years old, things got rough.

From that jumped to the fame thanks to the series Dawson Growsthe race Katie Holmes did not advance by leaps and bounds.Young prodigious or Last call gave him papers secondary, but hugely recognizable by the public at large. So came the call from Christoper Nolan to become the Rachel of Batman Begins. Movies like Portrait of April or Thank you for smoking it had critical acclaim for a young man who seemed destined to become fundamental to the cinema for years to come.

However, something would buckle by the way. Katie Holmes married Tom Cruise and began a relationship that would last six years. The problem is that the extreme relationship of the actor with the Scientology forced to follow guidelines of life and education for her daughter that ended up being unacceptable for the actress. so began a media dispute of divorce that profoundly affected to Holmes. From that moment everything was going to worst. There are a few that point to a black hand, but what is clear is that the actress wants to return to the top and Brahms: The Boy II is the project chosen.

A young family moves into a mansion without being aware of the terrifying history that has marked its history for decades. There, the youngest member of the family makes a new friend: a doll with human form, which he calls “Brahms”. We’ll see if the sequel of the great tape of Lauren Cohan works as expected, and is the springboard for that Katie Holmes return to the summit.