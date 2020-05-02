Katie Holmes and Eva Gonzalez, the celebs opt for the white suit

When a little-known Letizia, back in November of 2003, accompanied by the then Prince of Asturias, today the king Felipe VI, appeared in the gardens of the palace of the Zarzuela to announce the commitment that months after they become in marriage, wearing a suit jacket white signed by Armani, he could not imagine that that impeccable two-piece is become a fashion icon and, many years later, the current calarían so deep into the cabinets most expensive.

Felipe and Letizia, during the announcement of its commitment, in 2003. (Getty)

Today, names like Charlize Theron, Chrissy Teigen, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham, Heidi Klum, Eva Gonzalez, Eugenia Silva and an endless list of celebs look with pride and in unison in the famous costume that the queen Letizia had to well popularize.

Charlize Theron and Chrissy Teigen. (Getty)

There is that take a look very back to check the true power of style two pieces white in the star system. The legendary actress Diane Lane he chose a suit jacket with lacing and pant palazzo signed by Gabriela Hearst to go to one of the parties post-Oscar held after the great night of cinema.

Diane Lane. (Getty)

Most examples seen in the recent edition of the Fashion week New York. Heidi Klum was planted on the parade Christian Sirian with a white suit made of a satiny fabric created by the designer himself. Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, did the same in the show of Tom Ford, but with a different design with blazer crusade and skinny trousers. And Katie Holmes with one of style pijamero in an act of Zadig & Voltaire.

Heidi Klum, Rumer Willis, and Katie Holmes. (Getty)

One of the celebs that have worn this combo white, is the designer Victoria Beckham. We reviewed the last three times: wore it in a presentation in Los Angeles with a model, oversized blazer cross.

In December, at the christening of their children Harper and Cross, and just a few days ago at a party in London.

This last look with shirt with frilly and flower camelia in the neck, not only is one of our favourites, with him Victory teaches us how small details can give a twist of style to the garments look so simple.

Victoria Beckham. (Getty)

We landed in our country to verify that this surge has also caught among the famous of here. Eva González it is sheathed in one of Tot–Hom to present to the public the new edition of ‘The Voice’.

Eugenia Silva strolling through Madrid with one of cut oversize designed by Hugo Boss.

The young actress Begoña Vargas, couple of Oscar Casas, opted for a suit jacket white incredibly easy to of Atos Lombardini for the press conference of the movie ‘Malasaña 32’.

Begoña Vargas. (Getty)

And also Juana Acosta, that has not hesitated to show off this trend in one of the pictures that usually hang on their social networks.