John Cena and Nikki Bella break up their relationship

John Cena and Nikki Bella have broken up their relationship after six years as a couple. The exluchadores WWE break so with the commitment that had been announced almost a year ago and have been announced via the social networks. Bella has hung in his account of Instagram a message in which has confirmed the rupture.

“After much thought and six years of being together, Nikki Bella and John Cena today announced their decision to separate as a couple”, the press release explains that Bella has posted on the social network, and that ensures that “despite the fact that it is a difficult decision”still keep “a lot of love and respect for the other.”. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of our lives”terminates the statement.

For his part, and true to his account of Instagram, Dinner has preferred to use a meme that has summed up the situation after announcing the breakup. “The worst day of all time” it is the phrase that has been used the star next to an image of the seller of comic books of The Simpsons.

The break comes just when it looked the best moment of the couple after more than five years of relationship. Dinner had requested marriage to Bella during a battle held almost a year ago.

All indications are that their new careers would be influenced directly in the relationship. Dinner try to make room as well as star of Hollywood as he did in his time The Rock. For its part, Beautiful is immersed in his career as a designer.