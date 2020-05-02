Joel from The Last of Us Part II already has an incredible bust size

The followers of The Last of Us have passed through different states of mind in the last few weeks. Due to the health alert world, the sequel to the game was delayed until further notice. So the sadness in that time has become a joy after confirming the official release date of The Last of Us Part II. For the first time, we will control a Ellie more adult, but, as has been already seen in a trailer Joel is also back in this adventure. It was one of the characters most expected and even has a bust size made by a fan.

Joel is like a father to Ellie, and this emotional relationship brought tears to the players hard. An artist called Reyhabeas has worked for 4 months in a bust to actual size of the character. Shared the result on their personal Twitter account for her to see Naughty Dog. This amazing figure is based on the it looks like Joel in the new game, that is to say, with obvious signs of the passage of time in his face. All completely hand made, has a clay base but has in mind to paint the sculpture. Is it similar or not?

My Handmade Life-Sized Bust of Joel! A four month ongoing project. I figured you guys deserved a much needed update, so I hope you guys like it so far. In the coming days I will mold and cast it. More updates to come! -Rachel@Naughty_Dog @Neil_Druckmann #TheLastofUsPartII pic.twitter.com/nGNSoTJsf3 — Rachel (@AnEvilHag) April 28th, 2020

On the other hand, Naughty Dog announced that a tv series of The Last of Us is in development. No more details about it, but actress Kaitlyn Dever would love to play Ellie.