‘Is the worst’, John Cena spoke after his separation from Nikki Bella | News

The wrestler of WWE, John Cena admitted that you are not having a good time after his recent separation from the also fighter Nikki Bella: “It’s the worst,” said John of 41 years Entertainment Tonight while he attended the Cinema With 2018 in Las Vegas on April 25. “There is No other way to describe the situation. I love Nicole with all my heart and that is the truth,” he said sincerely Dinner. The couple began dating in 2012 and became engaged in television, five years after the Wrestlemania 33. Despite being many years together, recently announced their separation in a statement Us Weekly: “While it is a very difficult decision, there remains a great love and respect towards each other. We ask you respect our privacy during this stage in our lives,” shared the couple on the 15th of April. Likewise, it seems that it was Beautiful 34-year-old, who decided to split from the famed wrestler: “it Came to a point where she is exhausted by some of the things that lived in their relationship,” said a source close to the couple according to Us Weekly and he added: “John is the love of his life and loves it. I still stay in touch. It is very hard, but at this time has to focus on herself”. Not all hopes have been lost with the couple: “it May be that in a year they return to be together. She is in a very good time in your career, but you need time to understand things,” said another source to said medium.