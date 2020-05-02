Ireland Baldwin turns to Instagram without underwear, and Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, amazes in bikini

The celebrities were exposed this weekend, showing off bold curves

Ireland Baldwin it is a young model of 23 years of age, a daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, two stars of the world of hollywood that has managed to create a name in the world of fashion. As most of the models of haute couture, Ireland has been taking as usual appear both inside and outside of the social networks without underwear, and this is what has recently made the young Baldwin who was surprised with her first braless of the year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsT0oVQHrUP/

Madonna also cuativó to his faithful followers Instagram to share a photo of her daughter Lourdes Leon, young designer of 22 years that has also surprised in the world of high fashion as a model.

As well as these there are other famous ones that at the end of this week warmed the nets with swimwear of a heart attack, that in the last few days have managed to replace the interest and the passion of celebrities for the leggings.

Below we will share with you the images of other world-famous entertainment which amazed with their bikinazos at the end of this week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsPDDjIH1hK/