Ireland Baldwin almost just “arrested” for trying to return to his home in Malibu

The model Ireland Baldwin, daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, has complained bitterly on social media about the clash that took this Monday with a police officer that prevented him from accessing your home, one of the many affected by the process of evacuation of the residents of Malibu linked to the devastating fires that have ravaged the area, and even threatened to “arrest her” after discovering that his identity document did not appear to address the above-mentioned property.

“I spent all day trying to get back to my house in Malibu to pick up some things before the winds became to gain strength. A police officer that monitors the accesses to the city we were stopped and not allowed to pass us because my Malibu is not on my identification document,” reads the first of the messages that he has shared on his Twitter account, where it has spared no hard adjectives to define the action of the police in question.

“Not only behaved as a real capu***, but also showed zero compassion and literally accused us of being thieves. Until we are threatened with the possibility of arrested if we continued to give him problems,” he explained on the same platform while leaving patent his indignation.

Subsequently, the premium also model Hailey Baldwin, bride of Justin Bieber, he returned to the virtual sphere to reduce slightly the tone of his speech, and to recognize that the agent was only doing “his job”, even if, in the judgment of the dummy, this should have done to exhibit higher levels of consideration for the victims of the tragedy.

“I understand you were doing your job, but in these difficult times in which people have lost many of their loved ones and have seen how to disappear their houses, the least I could do was to show compassion and be friendly despite not being able to help,” said Ireland prior to disclosure, also by Twitter, that her mother and the boyfriend of this, Mitch Stone, are also found between residents who had to be evicted from their houses before the imminent arrival of the flames.