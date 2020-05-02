IN INSTAGRAM The sister of Nikki Bella responds to his alleged animosity toward John Cena

John Cena and Nikki Bella they announced their break up last Sunday through your networks news, and the news went around the world because it came after six years of relationship and a few weeks of to celebrate your wedding.

In the midst of the commotion, Brie Bella (sister of Nikki, and also a fighter of the WWE) also jumped in the spotlight of the media by a publication of the american magazine “People”, in which a source claimed that his reaction to your separation it was of relief and revealed its resentment towards the fighter.

“In a certain way, Brie wanted to kill him, that’s for sure. No one should be allowed to do harm to his sister. But honestly, in another sense it is a relief.” “Nikki was making it impossible to accommodate him and all over the world, especially Brie, I was worried because I was sacrificing too much – on the whole, maternity”, claimed source stoking rumors that his break might be motivated because Nikki Bella wanted to form a family and John Cena do not.

Brie Bella denies it and assures that you always want to John Cena

Days after these statements he puts them in the spotlight, Brie Bella has used your account Instagram to refute and speak for the first time of the rupture of Nikki Bella and John Cena.

The sister of Nikki not only has flatly refused, stressing especially the phrase which he claimed that he wanted to kill the fighter, but has also dedicated some tender words to the fighter to tell you that I always want to and will become part of your family.

“I’ve never said this, and I always want to John Cena as a brother. Will always be part of my family. I feel sorry for him and for my sister #Truth (truth)” has written Brie Bella.