I’m your fan is back! Announce the reunion of the cast after 10 years

I’m your fanthe series that became a hit in 2010, and won the audience with the love story of Charly and Nicolas, is back again after 10 years of its premiere on mexican television. The cast, which includes the renowned actress Ana Claudia Talancónyou will have a meeting via streaming to remember old moments of the production and talk with the fans of the popular program.

With only two seasons,I’m your fan he managed to engage the audience with a plot youth with dramatic moments, fun and romantic. Now the fans will fulfill one of his desires, for will be together again Martin Altomaro, Juan Pablo Medina, Johanna Murillo, Marcela Guirado, Gonzalo Garcia, Maya Zapata, Osvaldo Benavidesand , of course, to Ana Claudia Talancón.

Although, this is not the third season that fans have requested for years, yes you can talk with the cast of the series through the transmission which was organized by the press agency PinPoint. Here we tell you when and what time it will be held the reunion.

When and where to see the transmission

The actors I’m your fan will be live streaming this Monday, may 4 from 21:00 hours. You can join the conversation by logging in to the page from the PinPoint on Facebook.

It is worth mentioning, that this has not been the only occasion in which the cast of a popular series is reunited to reminisce and have a chat with their fans, such is the case of the actors The prince of rap or The babysitting. In addition, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron they also participated in a musical show to relive the songs of High School Musical.

