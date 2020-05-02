I don’t always! An actor will not be in the crossover of the Arrowverse

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ will be one of the events of television’s most impressive this year, without a doubt, The CW and DC will have the attention of the world, because this event will bring together great characters already seen in other programs, but there is one actor who will not be part of the Arrowverse as he had mentioned, Tom Ellis will not participate in ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’.

Characters from series such as ‘Smallville’ or ‘Titans’ will be part of this great event that will bring together many characters from DC Comics who will by different shows like ‘Supergirl’, ‘Batwoman’ and ‘The Flash’.

Tom Ellis embodies the fallen angel Lucifer Morningstar on the series ‘Lucifer’, who was seen on the set of the expected crossover, but it seems that he was there for other reasons, “Well, okay, look, this is what happens. I’m going to Vancouver for the weekend to visit my friend for her birthday and now all of a sudden, I’m on a different show!”, said the actor.

The rumor of his involvement began when he saw the side of David Ramsey (John Diggle), Katherine McNamara (Blackstar) and Matt Ryan (Constantine) on the set, but it seems that was not to work, if not to see their companions and visit a friend.

With all the amount of actors, it was hoped that this was one of the special appearancesbecause he had not been officially confirmed, but the actor already made that clear, Tom Ellis will not participate in the Arrowverse.

‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ begins Sunday December 8 in ‘Supergirl’, then continues ‘Batwoman’ Monday December 9, and in ‘The Flash’ on Tuesday December 10,. To conclude on Tuesday January 14 in ‘Arrow,’ and ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’.