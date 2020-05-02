Gymnast Russian Aleksandra Soldátova tried to commit suicide

The Russian Aleksandra Soldátova, multimedallista world and european in several categories of rhythmic gymnastics, tried to commit suicide this Wednesday cutting her veins, as she herself acknowledged to the local press.

“I made a silly thing, but it freaked me out and then I ran to the hospital“, told the media.

Soldátova came by their own means to the Institute Sklifosovski in Moscow, where the doctors found marks on the left wrist, although they ruled that his life is not in danger.

“She was admitted, but for now, you can’t receive visits. His state is satisfactory. Temperature (body) is 36.8 degrees”, reported hospital sources in the agency RIA Nóvosti.

Some media reported that in the hospital she was diagnosed with bulimia Soldátova, 21 years of age.

Her coach, Anna Diachenko, to which your pupil has already called on the phone, was declared in a state of shock, as all the world”.

Soldátova, who won his first individual gold in 2018 in a World in the form of tape, although before had been hung several gold medals for teams, was not included in the selection that came last year at the World championships in Baku.

The gymnast seemed to have few options to enter into the computer that you will be attending this summer Tokyo Olympics after losing the position in favor of Yekaterina Selezniova.

Last may was exhibited in the test of the World Cup of rhythmic gymnastics held in the Spanish city of Guadalajara, on which hung the five individual medals of gold that were in the game.

Soldátova, very popular for its photos on the social networks, especially in Instagram, he has suffered from for years the fierce competition that exists between the gymnasts Russian to enter the national team.



