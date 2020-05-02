From Soraya to Rosalia (without letting us or Ricky Martin or Eva González): we tell you all the crazy things that are making the celebrities with your hair during the quarantine

The scene can be repeating right now in millions of homes around the world: someone you look in the mirror, noting how he has grown the bangs and choose to cut to the chase. Or worse: someone is bored so much confined at home, who decides to experiment with the dye on its own hair. In this sense, famous and anonymous, they behave exactly the same, as we are seeing with Instagram. We accumulate the follies capillaries which some famous are committing against themselves or with the complicity of their loved ones. It is true: many are gorgeous in all forms. However, there are changes of looks that have left us astonished. How have you dared to so much?

Eva González is concentrated to the maximum to cut your child’s hair.



We have not been able to avoid to start with this image Eva González. Never had seen him with this face of concentration, and is not for less: it is cutting the hair to its small Cayetano. “Less bad is not going to leave the boy,” she said with humor as the emcee for the thread of his skill with the scissors. Of all the changes of look that we have collected, this may be the most harmless. In the end, little can be spoil on a hair of a child that is already pretty short.

Ricky Martin has dyed his hair pink, as millions of teenagers in the world.



Ricky Martin you have a good reason to have fallen in the (foreseeable) temptation to dye her hair pink, the favorite color of adolescent girls: asked for one of his twin sons. The singer already has a family large (four in total) with her partner, the artist syrian Jwan Yosef. There is that you recognize that you still have a very good taste: the pink you have chosen is fantastic.

This razored radical Nawja Nimri is perfect for the massage of cervical.



Nawja Nimri it is not a woman who is characterized by half measures, so we are not surprised nothing has been shaved completely the nape of the neck in these days of confinement radical. The actress and singer has explained that this change of look will greatly facilitates receive the massage that will relieve the pain of cervical. We have not seen from the front but it sure is impressive beautiful.

Soraya and her daughter have the same face, but luckily not the same haircut.



Soraya we have become accustomed to a hair very short, but this confinement has convinced you to take a step beyond and to leave it to a minimum. The court is a madnessbut with the face that has (egalitarian, by the way, that of your daughter) can carry exactly what you want. All will be well.

Bruce Willis has experience with the machine, so that it was he who cut off the hair of their daughter Talulah.



Everything is possible in the confinement of the Willis-Mooreuntil your father take the razor and leave you hair as to lieutenant O’neill. The volunteer for the radical cut is none other than Talulahthat ended with an image one hundred percent of Joan of Arc.

Elle Fanning will not be the last famous blonde that dyed the hair pink.



Another clear case of boredom at home: it seems the temptation of color of pink is huge for the famous blonde. Have it easy: they just have to add a little color to your dye as usual and wait for the magic to happen. To Elle Fanning he was quite well, but has not taken anything to go back to its color always. It was not permanent.

Mario Vaquerizo has fallen into the trap of the beard, now that he no longer takes anything.



The truth is that we did not expect anything this change of look Mario Vaquerizo. He representative, singer and writer has a mane that can bear it all, so we assume that this new image is a product of pure boredom. We hope that very soon repent and shave: this beard since it is not modern for years.

Julia Otero is one of the many women who has had to cut the bangs herself.



The journalist Julia Otero it has not been possible to avoid hang in their networks in the photograph that bears witness to his heroism: he has cut herself bangs. Not it has been left too matched, but as it is not too dense and not noticed so much the trasquilones. That’s right: blow dry for volume is of the last century.

With the bangs, the color brown and that little face of young girl, Rosalia appears to be another.



We had already seen the bangs made in-house with the Rosalia we were surprised at the beginning of the confinement by the coronavirus, but we’re now seeing a hair color that does not sounds to us, nothing. What has been clarified? We see it as changedthat could even be his little sister. Where has gone this smiley girl?