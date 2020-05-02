Evan Rachel Wood talks about the third season of “Westworld”

Photo: EFE

It’s been over a year since the last season of “Westworld” and the third installment of the science fiction series will be out on march 15 by HBO.

The fans are eager for the return of the show knowing that you will have great differences with the first two seasons, including a setting of the second world war – based on progress and interviews, as Evan Rachel Wood give it to know.

As the star of the series describes it, “It’s like a show a totally different”.

Without giving many clues about the new season, Wood he stated, “Just finished the third season, so I have some information, I can only say that it is not as something that we’ve done it before.”

In both your paper, Wood she said that she will work in the series as the creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy continue trusting in it.