Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul talk about their characters 👍 News RTV

Westworld season 3 arrives next weekend, and to better prepare ourselves for the chaos mysterious that comes, stars Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul gathered to talk about their characters and season 3 in general. It is a fun conversation, lighthearted and fun between two people are very charming, and gives you clues about some of the things that are in store this season.

Westworld Season 3 Featurette

It is time to relax and enjoy this video of nearly four minutes of Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul goofing around while also occasionally talk about Westworld. To be clear: here you will not get many details of spoilery. In contrast, only Wood and Paul, two nice people, shoot the breeze, look uncomfortable, and generally having fun in the company of others. The couple talks about the journey that made their characters, which boils down to “she takes a walk!” The couple also talks about the program in its entirety, including the two previous seasons.

Wood re-interpret the Pains, the robot theme park to become a revolutionary. Paul is new to the program, playing Caleb, a former soldier who is unable to get out of a routine, or their low social status. The two characters eventually intersect, with Pain pushing Caleb to his world, and his great and secret plans of robot.

I checked Westworld season 3, and for the most part, I enjoyed it. Despite leaving the park to the outside world, the new season is developing in a manner similar to past seasons. In other words, if you liked the two previous seasons, probably you will like this. As I wrote in my critique:

You can Westworld restart itself? The answer is: maybe, but I really don’t want to do it. Because if the season 3 starts for the first time as a brave new world, it is only a matter of time before the program re-to be known and puzzling.

Westworld season 3 premieres on HBO March 15,.

