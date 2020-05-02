Elle Fanning is part of the royalty in the trailer of ‘The Great’

A skit Hulu on the ruler female oldest in Russia.

Hulu brings us the trailer The Greata imperial series billed as a journey through the Russia of the EIGHTEENTH century, about the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning). A fun story, and anachronistic, a young idealist and a romantic who comes to Russia for an arranged marriage with the emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult).

Hoping to find the love, instead he runs into a dangerous world, and behind that you will decide to change. What are the plans? Kill your husband, to beat the church, to escape the military and be in charge of the court. A story very modern, about the past of this queen that has spanned many roles: lover, teacher, ruler, friend and a fighter.

Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow also part of this fiction, which was premiered by Hulu on 15 may. In Latin america, although we do not yet have a date, we will be able to see through Starzplay. The trailer promises:

