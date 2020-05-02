Elle Fanning explores the beginnings of the regent’s Russian Catherine the Great in new series

Elle Fanning has gained great prominence in recent years, both in series as movies. In fact, recently we saw in the Netflix movie “Violet and Finch”.

But now it will become nothing less than “Catherine the Great”the empress remained for 34 years in power of Russia.

The number of calls “The Great” and also features in its cast Nicholas Hoult, to explore in particular how it came the ascent of the protagonist, going from a “nobody” to be the regent who was for more time on the throne of that country.

The debut will be the May 15,on the platform Hulu.








