Donatella Versace, known life controversy of the designer. Photo: digital Freedom

In the midst of the pandemic by COVID-19, Donatella Versace meets today 65 years. And your work in front of one of the houses most famous fashion does not stop. Today we tell you everything there is to know of the life this designer.

Of young Donatella she was enveloped in scandals for drug and depression, and now by the abuse of their cosmetic surgeries, the entrepreneur has become an icon of the industry, which discovered the hand of her brother Gianni, who stood out at Milan with their designs challenging and avant-garde. With a youth problem, but always with the support of her brother, Gianni, is an example of overcoming.

Donatella Versace and her life. Photo: The newspaper



Life of Donatella Versace

If you are a lover of fashion, the name of the designer Donatella Versace describes by itself, but otherwise here we will share five facts that you should know of this multi-faceted character.

Close relationship with her brother Gianni

Despite the fact that his brother took 9 years of age, they got along very well, in fact they went out partying together, and the designer was the consultant of the costume of the young Donatella. In past interviews, she confessed that she always wanted to help his brother with the public relations of the signature Versace (established in 1978 by Gianni), but he always preferred to be their inspiration and critique.

Donatella Versace and her life. Photo: In series



His first career choice was not the fashion

While Gianni opened up the way in the fashion industry in Milan, Donatella studied languages at the University of Florence, but was always travelling to help his brother with his designs, so he started in the industry.

During the 80’s, it came more to the companies of his brother and supported him to the development of the same, which led her to learn more about the business.

As he has confessed the same Donatella, she took charge of the company since 1995, when Gianni was diagnosed with cancer of the ear, because he thought he wouldn’t stand it and asked him to be at the forefront of his legacy. Officially, the designer took on the role after the death of Gianni in 1997.

In 1998, Donatella Versace hosted her first fashion show for Versace Atelier at the Hotel Ritz in Paris, and though it won critical divided by the time perfected their work to the pressure of the figure of his brother.

The celebrities and their success

Donatella broke ground on the catwalks throwing hand of the celebrities who paraded their collections, and in fact supported them so that they will promote their products as part of their advertising campaigns, actions that are now a normality in the industry.

Some of the celebrities who promote the brand are: Madonna, Courtney Love, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Demi Moore and Jennifer Lopez, with the latter managed to peak with the green dress, also called the “Jungle-Dress”, worn at the Grammy Awards in 2000.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED:

The designer married the american model Paul Beck in 1983, with whom she had to Allegra (1986), and Daniel (1991). In the year 2000 divorced from Beck.

In 2004, she married Manuel Dallori, but the marriage only lasted a year, and even more of a tabloid has been linked with other couples, these have had no major relevance.