Do you not know what to see? These are the movies recommended by Netflix

In Argentina already met 3 weeks since authorities ordered the measures of social isolation as a strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus. So the quarantine remains confined to the millions of people who debate between telework, homework, and boredom. Now, if you don’t know what to do with so much free time Netflix gave some recommendations.

It is miniseries that alone will take several hours in front of the tv screen or the laptop and that we describe below:

Unbelievable

The drama is inspired by a newspaper article and tells the events around the case of a serial rapist who committed their crimes between Washington and Colorado (united States) from 2008 to 2011. The adaptation counts with the performances of Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever as protagonists and was nominated to the Golden Globes.

Unorthodox

Little Otodoxa premiered just this week in the platform streaming with great acceptance among the audience. Account of the life of Deborah Feldman, a woman who flees from an orthodox jewish community in Brooklyn to experience a new life in Berlin where you can feel free, without the restrictions of their peers.

Madam C. J. Walker: a woman made herself

A completely different set to what we are used to see: Madame C. J. Walker impresses everyone with the story of the beauty of an african american woman struggling to overcome beyond their own limitations. It is known as the first woman to launch products for the hair of black women and of course, in amassing a fortune.

Maniac

The fiction directed by Cary Fukunaga is starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, who embody two participants of a clinical trial that seeks to study a new drug. Over 10 chapters, the series will reveal how the drug in question has as side effects to overcome a break loving.