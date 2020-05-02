Darren Cahill: A fusion ATP

It is the story of the moment: the tweet from Roger Federer that has transmitted the possibility that ATP and WTA come together to manage the professional tennis world together (at least that is out of the Slam, Davis Cup / Fed and the Olympic Games) has brought to life the fantasies of Many fans and experts in the tennis world.

Darren Cahill, the coach of the two-times winner of the Grand Slam tournament Simona Halep, has backed calls for radical changes in tennis. “This brings us more towards a commissioner in tennis,” he told The National.

“Let’s say hypothetically that the four Slams remain as they are, but then you have the ATP, the WTA and the ITF, all-in-one, and that means that you can appoint a commissioner of tennis, who oversee the tours of men and women, Fed Cup, Davis Cup, the Olympic Games, and also the smaller events that are under the ITF and is also under the WTA.

That person and that organization would have an enormous power. And I think that, hypothetically, it would be a good position for a tennis player, because you know that every decision that is taken is taken in the best interest of the game ”.

Cahill believes that the current structures of the courts are complicated: “At this time, as a fan of tennis, if you want to try to follow the tennis as the Davis Cup, the Fed Cup, WTA, ATP, smaller events, there are so many different platforms to which a fan has to subscribe to, and it’s confusing, ” he explained.

“Social networks have also become much easier if the tours are merged. Instead of competing with each other by a space of social networks, it becomes one. A set of rules; At this time there are different rules in the WTA tour compared to the tour ATP, a set of classifications too, and that would make everything much easier to understand.

Even for us who live in the WTA Tour, it is not easy to understand how it works the Tour, while the Tour for men is much easier. We know its 1000, 500, 250, and how they work the rankings, it is much more complicated in the tour feminine, so this would simplify everything. ”