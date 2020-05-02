Dangerous Lies: who is Camila Mendes? 10 facts about the actress Riverdale | Dangerous Lies | Netflix | US | USA | nnda nnlt Fame

It is a success among the subscribers of Netflix. “Dangerous lies” (“Dangerous Lies” in English), the new film from the platform streaming, has a formula that combines mystery and drama that captures the viewer from beginning to end. In addition, has as its protagonist Camila Mendes, whom you should remember from the series Riverdale.

LOOK: Where have you seen before the cast of “dangerous Lies”?

Given its popularity, Camila Mendes has been the main hook of this production, which is already first in the preferences of the subscribers Netflix in several countries of the world. How much do you know the young actress?

10) WENT TO THE UNIVERSITY WITH JUGHEAD JONES

The cast of Riverdale is quite united, but Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse (who plays Jughead Jones in the series) have a stronger relationship. Although not studied to the same thing, both went to the University of New York at the same time. In fact, they knew of the existence of each other, but were not as close back then.

9) DOMINATES THE OTHER LANGUAGE

Look: “Dangerous lies”: why is being compared to “Knives Out”?

The protagonist of Dangerous lies she became famous by putting the share of ethnic diversity in Riverdale. Camila Mendes is afro-brazilian and speaks fluent Portuguese. The actress moved to Brazil when he was 10 years old, and lived for a year there.

8) YOUR FIRST STEPS

Before the success of Dangerous lies and RiverdaleCamila Mendes had a few important roles in their curriculum. In fact, his first acting job paid was for a commercial for the store of items for the home, IKEA.

Look: “Three meters above the sky”: the story behind “Summertime”, the new series of Netflix

7) GIRL VIDEO CLIPS

In his upward career, Camila Mendes she has also appeared in numerous music videos. Their most dedicated collaborations were in the videos Maggie Rogers and the duo of DJ, The Chainsmokers.

6) AND YOUR SIGN IS…

Camila Mendes he was born on the 29th of June 1994. Yes, it is about your birthday. This means that the actress Dangerous lies is the zodiac sign of Cancer.

5) FACED FOOD PROBLEMS

Like many other figures from the world of entertainment, Camila Mendes has exposed some of the problems with which it has had to deal with in his personal life. The actress Dangerous lies he confessed that he struggled for a long time against nutritional problems and had much difficulty to maintain a healthy life.

4) a FAN OF AN ACTRESS OF THE O. C.

Rachel Bilson, Summer on The O. C.

Who has not worshipped the actor of your favorite series? In the case of Camila Mendeshis first “crush” acting was Rachel Bilson. Yes, the protagonist of Riverdale and dangerous Lies he loved Summer of the series The O. C.

3) AND HIS FAVORITE MOVIE IS…

When a movie is about, Camila Mendes it is an open book. Among his favorite films figure Napoleon dynamite (2004). Your taste in film is such that last year, she and her friend dressed up as Napoleon and Pedro for Halloween.

2) TO FIGHT FOR THE RIGHTS OF WOMEN

The actress of dangerous Lies is a known fighter for the rights of women, especially latinas. Camila Mendes revealed that she was a victim of sexual abuse at the university, so that it is active in the movement #MeeToo.

1) IS THE FACE OF A BRAND OF DEODORANT

Like any rising star, the contracts with mark did not wait. She is the face of the brand of deodorants, Secret, for which he has appeared in numerous commercials.

Look: The movies and series from Netflix that you can watch free: no subscriptions or payments

ACTORS OF “DANGEROUS LIES”

Camila Mendes

Jamie Chung

Sasha Alexander

Cam Gigandet

Elliott Gould

Jessie T. Usher

Garfield Wilson

Briana Skye

Trevor Lerner

Nick Purcha

Stefania Indelicato

Erika McKitrick

LOOK: “The house of the flowers”: theory ensures that Paulina de la Mora died at the end of season 3

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Year: 2020.

Duration: 96 min.

Country: United States.

Address: Michael Scott.

Genre: Thriller.

LOOK: “Summertime”: what happened and what it means to the end for season 2?

The movie is starred by Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher (Photo: Netflix)

IS IT WORTH IT TO SEE ‘DANGEROUS LIES’?

Fans of Riverdale obviously they are more than pointed to see Dangerous lies on Netflix, however, more people have view the film, because with just one day in the catalog of the streaming platform was placed as the most viewed content. This means that there is a strong enthusiasm and anticipation to see the film for little more than an hour and a half in duration.

The criticism is apparently not convinced of the outcome of the film, as the comments have been divided, noting that the work of Camila is not the best to lead a film of this style and that your character has a lot of stereotypes. They have also complained about problems with the libretto and a story that is not sustainable that wants to cling to the mystery.

Look: “If you knew”: what does it mean the end of the movie from Netflix?

However, the reactions in social networks have been positive, and even many people have taken their accounts to recommend the tape. It is true that the fans of Camila Mendes have made a lot of noise about the premiere, but all of a sudden, there are comments of people neutral have ended up convinced of the final product.

So dangerous Lies has released the typical disparity between critics and the public, but in the end you have the best opinion about it. Take a look and tell us what you found.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Dangerous lies | Trailer subtítulado