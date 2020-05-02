[Crítica] “Emma.”, new adaptation of the classic Jane Austen | Cinencuentro

Many millennials you will remember a comedy noventera-called “Clueless” starring Alicia Silverstone, in the role which will always be remembered. But suddenly some do not know, is that it was a sort of remake or re-adaptation of the famous novel “Emma” by Jane Austen. Carry a story on apparent frivolities, where you have to try to empathize with the #FirstWorldProblems its main protagonist, a high school american, turned out to be a great idea —it allowed the plot and themes of Austen to feel relevant, and that a whole generation of young people to consume a new version, different but at the same time similar to the original.

What we have now, however, is an adaptation something more faithful the original text, which equally manages to differentiate itself substantially from the movie from 1996 starring Gwyneth Paltrow. What has made the fledgling director Autumn de Wilde (an experienced photographer and artist) is to provide sensibilities more modern than the story of Emma Woodhouse, treating it as a sort of farce, sometimes a bit exaggerated, but consistently emotive. Those who are looking for something closer to the warmth of the text of Austen are a little disappointed by this new film, but those who are willing to see something slightly more novelmay be moved by the work of Wilde and of his protagonist, Anya Taylor-Joy.

After her governess decides to marry Emma, the young prime is left alone at home with her hipocondriaco father (Bill Nighy), willing to never marry, more interested in matching the surrounding, that to find a partner for herself. Things are changing gradually, however, when he becomes the friend of Harriet Smith (Mia Goth), a young impoverished, who dreams of finding the ideal man. Emma decides to pair it with a vicar called Elton (Josh O’connor) despite the fact that he is clearly more interested in her, which results in a series of entanglements of love, which also involves Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn), the neighbor of Emma’s. What at first appears to be a normal situation for our protagonist, it becomes something much more complicated, especially when you start realizing that Knightley is considered as something more than a friend.

“Emma.” begins a particularly icy, with Wilde doing emphasis in the pastel shades of its production design, and showing his protagonist as a young man more interested (selfishly) in how the results of their actions could affect it to her, that the feelings of those around them; the initial scene, where you have to say goodbye to his governess, and transmits it to the ideal. However, Wilde takes the excellent decision to develop the friendship between Emma and Harriet in a way very human, which helps to smooth a bit the characterization of the first, and helps the viewer to empatice with her, especially when he commits a couple of errors truly terrible (in the context of this particular story, of course).

Because if he looks overly critical, you could say that to see “Emma.” it is as getting into the problems of “first world” of people who are extremely privileged. And one would not be wrong. But Wilde happily manages to emphasize the human nature of his characters, turning moments potentially “small” (as the insult by Emma to the simplistic Miss Bates, played by a hilarious Miranda Hart) in situations that feel serious, and that in fact generated strong reactions in the public that I managed to see the film. To be a history of low bets, “Emma.” it feels especially intense, which combines surprisingly well with some moments of unexpected lightness that Wilde achieves to insert.

Which is not to say, of course, “Emma.” is a resounding success. As intimated above, the first few minutes of footage are not all round, with an emphasis on moments of humour that do not always work —Bill Nighy is very good, as always, but his character is developed in a way very light and cartoonishespecially at the beginning— and a soundtrack which seems rather to have been extracted from a comedy american of the absurd. But while the plot progresses, and Emma is going becoming a protagonist more human, the reactions of the public are becoming more warm. The second half of the film, therefore, is considerably more solid than the first; it is more honest emotional level, and the moments of humour no longer feel so out of place.

Whoever manages to maintain the dignity of whole at all times is Anya Taylor-Joy. Demonstrating a considerable talent, both during the moments more absurd as they are during the scenes of frankly emotional, the young american actress-argentina (Note to self: have to see their interviews in Spanish) developed Emma as a girl, privileged and somewhat superficial, but that is slowly growing as a person, giving more importance to his relationship with Harriet, than to their own interests. Yes, it is somewhat distant during the first few scenes of the film, but is gradually showing more charisma, and even something of truth emotional, especially in scenes like the insult to Miss Bates. As Harriet, Mia Goth is enough naive and delicate; Josh O’connor is cartoonish and exaggerated like Elton, and Johnny Flynn is handsome and skeptical as George Knightley.

I would encourage you to say “Emma.” is the adaptation final of the work of Jane Austen, but certainly it is a matter of one of the most interesting. Making good use of the presence on screen of its main actress, and showing some of the situations and customs most ridiculous of the 19th century (the dressing rooms, the hypochondria of Mr. Woodhouse, and even the brief shot where Emma has to warm up his rear pointing in a fireplace), the film of Wilde is quick, occasionally funny, and visually appealing. Can that lacks the charm of “Clueless”, or the fidelity to the original text of the film with Gwyneth Paltrow, but “Emma.” it brings enough new to to justify its own existence. And considering how skillful that it’s Taylor-Joy to the hour of starring in films from such varied genres, it also serves as an excuse to see her in a film of time and have a good time.