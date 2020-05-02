Coronavirus: against the negligence of Evangeline Lilly and Vanessa Hudgens, the awareness of Kevin Bacon



Kevin Bacon with his wife Kyra Sedgwick

The world rings with the force of a single discourse: there is to stay home



. With the advance of the coronavirus, the leaders of all countries

reinforce the importance of not going out to the street as the main tool



not just of prevention itself, but also to avoid spreading it. And while most people understand the absolute importance of being isolated in his home, always arise voices that prefer to ignore the forcefulness of the message and the evidence that already showed how much that helps the to comply with this rule.

The actress Evangeline Lilly caused a justified stir



in social networks when he made a posting in which desmerecía the severity of the coronavirus



. As expected,

the text received many negative comments



of people who insisted with risky it is to assume that position and continue life as if nothing happened. “I really admire your work but this is disappointing”, “you’re being extremely selfish and irresponsible with the lives of others,” or “you are irresponsible with you and with your children” are some of the comments his followers left him.

In a tonic similar,

Vanessa Hudgens went up a few days ago a video in which he said that everything that was happening seemed to him “a rubbish huge”



. Because of that message and the strong repudiation he received in networks, the actress

High School Musical



he had to apologize, and actively began to give recommendations on their social networks to help prevent the virus



and stressed the importance of staying at home.

Luckily, there is also Kevin Bacon…

Coronavirus: against the negligence of other artists, the awareness of Kevin Bacon 00:59

To balance the scales of misinformation and negligence,

Kevin Bacon used his account of Instagram to film a video talking about the importance of staying at home



and care for others. The actor gave a message proposing a game in which users must have for who they are and who choose to stay in their homes.

He put in: “I’ll stay at home by Kyra Sedwick,” his wife



. That way,

Bacon joins the millions of voices in the world are concerned about the importance of respecting the guidelines recommended by health specialists



.