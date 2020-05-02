Cinema | ‘“Zombieland: coup de grace’: all about the new zombie movie | Film

After 10 years, finally the sequel of one of the films most iconic zombies, “Zombieland: coup de Grace”. The sequel returns us to the cast original full starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin, in a new adventure: to undertake a search in which they will have to face new types of zombies. The film will enter the billboard local on the 5th of December.

What new threat?

A post apocalyptic world worth zombies evolved. This new film shows to Wichita (Emma Stone), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) fighting against a threat different.

Among the novelties is the incorporation of the castd of Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch, which they interpret to survivors of human that will create a new and improvised together.

First reactions

While the film already had its premiere in other countries some weeks ago, the good reactions of critics and fans have increased the expectation.

“This is one of those projects that fans have wanted to happen for a long time, and no one wanted that to happen more than Emma, Woody, Jesse and Abigail. Are some of the actors most requested, and I think they are doing this movie because I love these characters,” said Sanford Panitch in an interview.

How is approaching a saga?

Ruben Fleischer, director of both films, he hinted that he could be thinking about a third party. What will be expected of ten years, one more time? However, first you should see the result of the second part.

Zombieland: coup de Grace

Duration 99 minutes. Suitable for 13 and older. Enter to rooms national on the 5th of December.

