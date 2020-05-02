Carmen Electra recalled the day that Dennis Rodman almost lost his life in a highway

During the exhibition of the documentary The Last Dancethat reminds the way of Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls in the season 1997-98, one of the important characters that has the series is the defender Dennis Rodman, where are remembered for their stories within and outside the field, including his relationship with the actress Carmen Electra.

Precisely, the ex-partner of the Worm gave an interview to the string ESPNshe spoke of the moments that you lived with the player, in particular, the long holidays where they spent celebrating for long hours and without a break, which even had them on the verge of death, as told in this conversation.

“Literally, we went out one night, and he decided to literally scare me. So there we were, listening to Pearl Jam, driving backwards on the freeway. Ande was enjoying the petrified and I’m trying not to show my fear because I knew if I showed my fear, he would go faster and would do something more crazy, and finally turned around and went back to normal. And I just thought: ‘oh my God, we’re doing to die! We’re going to die here in Chicago. And this is not good!”noted the actress.

In addition, Electra has delivered a clarification on one of the anecdotes most celebrated of the series, when Jordan went to look for Rodman to his bed to take him to the workouts for the Bulls, and indicated that it could have been mixed developments, as, in his judgment, the situation occurred in the house of a player in Chicago, and not in a Las Vegas hotel.

“The thing that I remember happened in the living room, because he slept in front of his sofa. Put a mattress right on the floor and that is where we slept. And there was a time that Michael came to the door because she’s late to practice, and he turned to me, and I was naked, hiding behind the sofa. And he looked scared, looked scared for once in her life. And he said: ‘Michael is at the door. I have to go, I have to leave! And I was hiding because I didn’t know if Michael was going to enter, I didn’t know what was going on. It wore very fast to practice, and was”supplemented.