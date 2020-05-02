Carmen Electra has the same time that Dennis Rodman put in danger his life for a maneuver on the highway

The ex-wife of Dennis Rodman, Carmen Electra, said in an interview with ESPN in which he spoke of the escapades he had with the former player of the Chicago Bulls, highlighting one which could have finished with the life of one of the best reboteros in the history of the NBA.
Electra, who has been cited in several controversial situations with Rodman, after the premiere of The Last Dance, told the post four of the dynasty led in retreat by a highway in Chicago. “Literally, it was. We went out one night and decided to scare me,” said Electra. “We were listening to Pearl Jam and Dennis drove in reverse on the freeway. He never showed fear because he knew that if he did, he would do something worse. I thought that we were going to die”.
The documentary has revealed the intimacies of several of the players of the Bulls in the course of the last year of the dynasty of Chicago. After Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Rodman has led the applause for his eccentricities.
Rodman and Electra were the couple of the moment and according to their statements, the public already knows who was the mint “master” of the follies of the couple.