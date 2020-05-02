Ashley Tisdale with Ziggy Stardust and Sushi, your pets unconditional

Ashley Tisdale had an intense 2019. Mainly, because had to fire your “soul mate”: Maui. Since the death of the dog, adopted two puppies. The first, Ziggy Stardust. And what about the last? Sushi.

In a posting on Instagram, Ashley Tisdale spent on them, a loving message to your pets and your husband. Nothing would have been possible without them and he is happy to have them.

Their two pets have Instagram own. Ziggy came before the networks and already has more than 10 thousand followers. Sushi freshly goes by the 3 thousand. However, its owner promotes both accounts through their social networks.

In a recent video that had 130 thousand of reproductions, the two bitches appear while playing. Or do you are fighting? Tisdale joked that the two compete for “steal the spotlight”.