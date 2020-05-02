Ariana Grande has a double among the Disney princesses

Ariana Grande looks a lot like a Disney princess.

looks a lot like a Disney princess. So would be the Disney princesses today if they were ‘millennials’.

If you’re a fan of the universe Disneyinsurance , which followed the gala ‘singalong’ that a few days ago broadcast on ABC in their platforms, in which many ‘celebrities’ sang ‘covers’ of some themes of the movies.

Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato or Ariana Grande were some of the great artists who took part from home in this event as ‘rare’, and with that you could sing if you saw it live. This last one, Ari, performed the song ‘I Won t Say I m In Love’, sung by Megara in the film ‘Hercules’.

For the event, dressed in the tone of the princess (purple) and took a nail ‘removed and put’ inspired in her, that became viral at the time that he shared their ‘stories’. The nails ‘press-on’ were a gift of the manicurist @bettyinacherry, were of a tone pearlized –trend this season– and wore a heart at the tip.

And, although Ari prepared the song with those winks of characterization, it is certain that we never would have fallen in the association that made their fans when he sang the song.

ARIANA GRANDE, DO YOU DOUBLE THE DISNEY PRINCESS MEGARA?

D. R.

It was on Twitter, where it generated the ‘hype’, as fans immediately saw the similarities between the two.

Since then, the digital community of the follower of Ari has been revolutionized because he insists that she is the artist-suited to interpret Megara in the movie ‘Hercules’ of actors of flesh and bone, the preparation of which is rumored since a few months ago. I have even created a space of signatures on the platform change.org to ask for it in an official way! (Is about to achieve his goal, look how it goes by clicking here).

The truth is that we can not agree more: let Ari is Megara and has to interpret it in the ‘movie’!

We will continue to vigilant, waiting for news…