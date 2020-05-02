Anya Taylor-Joy, the new promise of the Generation Z hits the cinema

Anya Taylor-Joy he was born in Miami but your skin nivea and the blond cold of his mane disconcerting to anyone thinking about the cliché image of women tanned and tonificadas that many television series have taken shape on the beaches of Miami. In reality, although this is its place of birth, the interpreter only lived in that city a few months, then moved to Argentina (his father is argentine-scottish), where he resided until the age of 6 years, age with which he came to London. Now, 17 years later, Anya Taylor has already managed to star in his own series in Netflix, The Queen’s Gambitcurrently in pre-production phase, converted into one of the promises of the industry thanks to his role in Emmathe new adaptation of the homonymous book by Jane Austen. In Spain, the tape still has not been released, and with the quarantine of by perhaps the date -intended for April – may vary, but during the promotion of the film in the united States and the United Kingdom, Anya showed through their outfits, which not only dominates the performance, also the fashion. And is that, before discovering that acting is his passion, worked for a time as a modelafter being discovered while walking his dog near Harrods by the agent Sarah Doukas, the same who discovered the Kate Moss and launched the career of Cara Delevingne.







The responsible behind the looks of the performer is Law Roach, stylist icon of the younger generation like Zendaya, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande or Jameela Jamil. Most of their clients keep a common trait and that is, on the red carpet is moving away from the most common options and enjoy with the alternatvias more risky, not suitable for girls that are subscribed to the discretion of the minimalist designs or for lovers of sobriety. The adjectives feminine or romantic you are, the more they are repeated to describe the sets of Anya, however, these words are not sufficient to define their style, difficult to fit into a category.







During the promotion of Emmathe actress showed her taste for fashion beyond the fleeting trends with a look that is already part of the most iconic of your wardrobe. Her stylist Law Roach gave his own file, as he explained himself in networks, a dress vintage wedding the fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie. A proposal for a square neckline full of beading that was completed with a choker necklace wide, finished off with pearls that fell on the collarbone. Very different was the locker room that took in New York last February, when he was photographed with an eye-catching dress balloon in black with accents of animal print, along with stockings and shoes of the same print. A bet on british fashion of the london-based firm Halpern. In their last elections have also been cast brands such as Loewe (who is signing the dress structured that you took during a special screening of the film in New York), Bora Aksu, Vivienne Hu or Miu Miu, building a walk-in closet balanced and integrated brands regarding and other seals, most unknown to the general public.







With only 23 years old (will comply 24 the next 16th of April) and with more than seven films on the horizon, Anya Taylor-Joy is, as it picked up the NY Post in an article last February “the star pop-up 2020”. On their backs already with several acknowledgements importantas the nomination for the Bafta in 2017 in the category of Rising Star (something like our “Actress”). Unknown yet to the public at large, has participated in some of the movies and series most critically acclaimed of recent years, as Peaky Blinders or the premiadísima horror movie The Witch, and promises to continue giving a lot to talk about with their next releases. Among them, in addition to Emmais The new mutants, where she shares the screen with actress Game of ThronesMaisie Williams.







Beyond the cinema, the advertising contracts have not been slow to knock on the door of Anya. Less than a year ago, the signature Viktor & Rolf chose, smartly, to the actress as the new image of the perfume Flowerbomb Midnight. In addition, during the past fashion weeks, several firms were the main character of Emma in his front row, becoming one of the invited most photographed in the parade of Miu Miu, where he sat down next to the all-powerful Anna Wintour. The audacity to pick out looks atypical and quirky, worn by Anya, are as elegant as the suit more refined, is just one of the reasons why it deserves to follow the track of the actress, recognized as the star pop-up but also as a potential style icon.