Andre Agassi, fifty years of love and hate for the tennis

Andre Agassi, “The Kid of Las Vegas” meets this Wednesday, 50 years. Half a century of a life dedicated to tennis, a sport that he himself confessed that he hated since his father put a racket in his hands when he was two years old, but in which he managed a “revolution” to become one of the seven players capable of winning the four Grand Slams.

The “man of the footwork shorts”, the of wigs to hide his alopecia, the quirky player who wore jeans shorts to jump to the track, which looked outstanding, and he even admitted that he had taken methamphetamine, he played his last match at the US Open in 2006 before the German Benjamin Becker when I was 36 years old. But, until then, had wrought already a powerful history.

Athletically, Agassi will always be remembered because it has been one of the 26 numbers one that has had the tennis, a position he held for 101 weeks, and managed to finish once a season, in 1999, and because she won 60 tournaments, eight of them of the Grand Slam.

In this aspect you may feel happy because it is the only one in history that has won the seven most prestigious titles in tennis men’s singles: all four of the Grand Slam, the Masters, now called the ATP Finals, the olympic gold medal (JJ.OO. Atlanta 1996) and Davis Cup (1990, 1992 and 1995).

He was also the player with the lowest age in exceed a million dollars in prizes, after only dispute 43 tournaments. But a glance at his biography shows that in those 50 years, your life has not been so blissful.

Although the children worshipped him, although he was the irreverent and “cool” that many praised, Agassi never felt loved by the great american public to a greater extent devoted her love to Pete Sampras, with whom he rivaled in its best moments, and to whom he dedicated then compliments such as, “it was more robotic than a parrot”.

Was, that if, a banner ad, a breath of fresh air that splashed and revolutionized women’s tennis with her appearance, outside of the canons that were used then. With his racket he was starred in what was called “Rock and Roll tennis”. But in the end his whole figure, was subjected to a phrase that he pursued: “image is everything”.

In his biography “Open”, also signed by Pulitzer prize winner J. R. Moehringer and published in 2009, many of their truths hidden for a time were uncovered. Your fear when you jumped the track with a wig and he was afraid that he might fall was one of his main obsessions.

“I got to pray when warming up before the match (final of Roland Garros in 1990 against ecuadorian Andres Gomez). It was not for victory, but for the wig to not want to hurt me”, described there.

The hatred that he felt for the game of tennis, a sport that was imposed by his father, Emmanuel “Mike” Agassian, who competed in the Olympic Games of 1948 and 1952, representing Iran in boxing, marked his entire career. Agassi did not choose this sport, but yes to his father that he dreamed that one of their four children was a figure with the racquet.

“I still hate tennis. And now as a coach, I don’t have to love him. My job is to make a player improve their performances, is goal in your head, to understand who I have in front of him. And learning from him,” he said on “Open”.

Prodded by his father, Agassi took “Speed” without knowing it until his brother Philly be warned. Later, when struggling in the lowest moments of his career, sunk into the position 141 with a serious wrist injury, admitted that he had also swallowed Glass, as is known to the methamphetamine.

“This will make you feel like Superman,” said Slim, his assistant, encouraging him in his first decision.

“There is a moment of regret, followed by vast sadness. Then comes a wave of seismic euphoria that sweeps away the negative thoughts out of my head. I never felt so alive, so hopeful… I never felt so much energy,” says Agassi on “Open” to relate to those feelings of 1997.

“My name, my career, everything was at stake. Days later I sat in a chair with a notepad in my lap and I wrote a letter to the ATP. It was full of lies mixed with half-truths,” he adds, referring to how it felt then, after a doctor from the ATP will avisase that he had tested positive in a doping test for a substance of type II.

Agassi turned to what could have been a penalty of three months to the point that it had been “a mistake of his assistant” and is saved from the penalty.

That repentance was revealed in his biography. Also its hard years in the academy of Nick Nick where he met, among others, with Jim Courier, his relationship and marriage to the american actress Brooke Shields and her subsequent wedding with the German Steffi Graf, an icon of the american to stay in shape, whose photo was on the refrigerator.

Razored already, wearing with pride his bald head, Agassi and Graf married in 2001 in Las Vegas with only three people in the room, the judge and them joined and the mothers of both. Then had two children, Jaden Gil and Jaz Elle.

Life has since changed for him. His foundation, “Andre Agassi For Education”, dedicated to the children seems to have changed and improved. He has been a coach, temporary, Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic, and has been declared admirer of Rafael Nadal, whom he considers to be even above Roger Federer.

Your sentence “I Play tennis as a way of life despite the fact that I hate him, I hate him with a secret passion and always what I’ve done”, will remain in the memory but also his legacy as a player rebellious, irreverent and sympathetic. Madrid, 28 apr (EFE).-