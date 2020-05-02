And it is Catwoman! A villain will be the new bride of Batman

The character of Batman is perhaps one of the more obscure and hard to exist within the world of superheroes, who throughout its history has had a number of very short relationships, being perhaps Catwoman the more stable, but in a recent shift of its history, everything indicates that Harley Quinn will have a relationship with Batman in one of his more recent adventures.

The history of Harley Quinn, Joker and Batman it is perhaps the most complex that exist within the pages of DC, as the three are usually connected in some way. Harley Quinn has been the eternal love of the Joker, but has repeatedly given to understand that he feels an attraction to Batman, and it seems that this attraction is mutual between hero and villain, something that seems to be very common for the overcast.

In the culmination of the second part of the history of ‘The White Night’ it has been known that possibly Harley Quinn will have a relationship with Batman, this after work together to stop the Joker, where finally this villain falls at the hands of his beloved, this to recover their children.

In the last pages of this story we can see that Harley knows the identity of Batman, and to learn that Bruce Wayne is delivered to the police, joining their hands in the window of the patrol in one of the scenes, perhaps the most emotive of the last few years, revealing the feelings of both characters that flourished along their joint work in the story.

Although this story does not follow the canon of the history of Batman, but despite this, has had a very good receptions by the fans, which could lead to a third party in this universe “white knight”.