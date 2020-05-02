Álex González: “Olivia Munn and I are just friends”

Is a bachelor. He says it with a smile and to address the rumors. “I don’t have a partner. Sometimes you see two people together and although there is no kiss because you think that they are a couple. But Olivia and I are friends.”

What account because Álex González related to american actress Olivia Munn after they posted a few pictures of the two of them together, and that she travelled to Spain and visit him on the set of the shoot. “It has come this year to see me and has been in Galicia, but we are friends. Headline: I’m single”, us says between laughter. “It’s wonderful, very funny and beautiful, but we are not a couple,” ditch.

We met with him during the presentation of the Exploratium in San Miguel, a store traveling and touring, something that he knows quite a bit. The appointment takes place in Madrid, his native city, but in recent months he has come on a few occasions.

The reason for their absences is ‘Live without permission’, the series which starred on Telecinco and in which they are already working on the second season. Note that the recording is being so intense that it has joined a lot to the team. “Everything is intensified quite a bit. It is a ‘Big Brother’,” he says. Although some of their peers were already part of his immediate circle. As José Coronado. “To have it there is a gift, because it is like you go to work with your friend”says.

“My character in Live without permission is terrible. I are going to take tirria”

There are many months that have been in Galicia, that is why it has searched for a home. “As I already I start to be old dog, much to my regret, I left two weeks before to search for home because I knew that we were going to be a long time and wanted it to come to my family,” he says. And so it has been, there have been. “Last year the costume all by my birthday, which in the end is the least of it. I wanted to do was put them together in plan grandmother, and now I’ve done it again”.

Step-by-operating room

Has been shortly after submitting for the second time to an operation of meniscus that has fortunately turned out well, and that everything was express. “I’m getting older”, he says, in jest, the actor, 38-year-old. “Running, I noticed a ‘clack’ and I swelled a lot of the knee. I went to the doctor thinking: ‘please don’t be broken’. But he told me that this was it, and that I would have to operate in the next few months. I looked at the calendar, saw that it was a Friday, we had free on Monday and with the weekend gathering four days and I said to him: ‘can you operate today?'”. And so it was.

That done bout four weeks. Now continue with the recording. “They changed a little the plan and that week I shot sequences only for close-ups and standing, supported on one leg”. So have solved the setback so that you can follow in the skin of Mario Mendoza.

He says that his character is changing. “The character is lousy, I are going to take a tirria…”, he says. They are three months of filming. After that we will other projects that he does not want to reveal too much. “I have one television that is not yet closed, and in may, if not delayed and also a film, but is that everything changes so much from one day to another”.

He is focused on the present and the good things that are happening. We know that having a partner is not one of them now that he has denied. So we ask: what has to be a woman to conquer? “The question is what does any of that have to conquer me?” answers. “Is that today it is all so complicated…”. Ensures that he likes to keep things simple. “With no discuss and have a bit of a sense of humor and tolerance… well, it looks like a bullshit but it is a world. I guess that is what we all want” sentence.

