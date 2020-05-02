Alex Baldwin and Hilaria, for her fifth child

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced they are expecting their fifth child after suffering a miscarriage only five months. The yoga instructor has shared an echocardiogram fetal, in that it shows the graph of the heartbeat of a new life. “We have learned that there is a little person inside of me. Listen to this heart makes me happy, especially for the loss that we had in the spring. We are excited and we don’t want to hide it,” explained the wife of the actor and presenter. “These first months are tough with exhaustion and nausea but I don’t want to pretend that I’m okay,” said Hilaria, who has asked the paparazzi not to follow her in these first few months.

Besides Ireland Baldwin-Bassinger, the eldest daughter of the actor, the fruit of his relationship with Kim Bassinger, have to Carmen Gabriella, 6 years old, Raphael, 4 years old, Leonardo, 3 years old and the last one, Romeo, was born on the 17th of may.

Since I lost a baby in the first few weeks of pregnancy, Hilaria has shared with the greatest sincerity possible for your situation. For his part, Alec Baldwin, who is 61 years old, joked in an interview: “we Want to have more children because so I can leave my wife when he is dead, because, if we are honest, I’m not going to be a lot more time here. I need to leave offspring that are huge to my wife.”

Alec and Hilaria met in February 2011 and in June 2012 he gave the “I do” at St. Patrick’s cathedral, New York. Since then, living among baby bottles, pacifiers and diapers.