Actress Evangeline Lilly, against making quarantine by the coronavirus | People | Edition America

Evangeline Lilly, one of the protagonists of the hit series “Lost,” in which he played the character of Kate, said in their profiles of social networks that you prefer to the “freedom of life” and therefore does not comply with the quarantine recommended by the authorities before the coronavirus.

After posting a picture on Instagram with a message stating that he had just left his children in the sport class and that it had been a normal routine, hundreds of followers questioned his reaction to the crisis by the disease.

The actress responded to these comments blaming the U.S. Government of wanting to impose controls on the population.

“Some people value their lives over freedom, others prefer the freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect,” said Lilly in its response, which has received hundreds of negative comments.

The interpreter also questioned if this public health emergency would have to do with an intention to increase the control of the authorities over citizens.

“At this time we are too close to the Martial Law (state of war) for my comfort”, said the protagonist of “Lost”, before they reduce the impact of the COVID-19 and call it “flu-like respiratory”.

“All for a flu to respiratory. It is bewildering”, he questioned.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there are more of 207,000 infections COVID-19 in the world, which has left more of 8,600 deaths.

“Always something happening in an election year”, he hinted at Lilly as they relate to the fact that in the U.S. there are presidential elections planned for the end of the year with this virus, discovered initially in China.

These comments came shortly before meeting in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, the deaths amounted to 3.405, so this state became the first in the world in number of fatalities, ahead of China (3.245).

France and Spain have closed their borders and imposed quarantines while the united states and other countries of the american continent, initiated measures to contain the infection.