a delicious and biting adaptation of the classic Jane Austen

Have already spent many years ‘Out of vogue’ (Clueless, 1995), one of the romantic comedies teens cult of generation X, in which the writer and director Amy Heckerling he managed to find striking parallels between the nobility described by Jane Austen in ‘Emma’ (1851), and the students of a secondary school elite in Los Angeles. It is not surprising that the new version of the classic have more of that that version rules of 1996.

In both movies, is played with the superficiality and aesthetics vacuous while being carried slowly to its protagonists to the heart of the work of Austen, a humanism that is deep and delicate that speaks nothing more and nothing less than what it means to mature. The director Autumn de Wilde working on a great screenplay adapted from Eleanor Cattonoffering a version of quirky’s classic, which only provides, at first sight, a proposed visual overwhelming.

An exquisite design of art

But nothing could be further from the intentions of this ‘Emma’ that can be easily compared to the pop of the film era Sofia Coppola in ‘Marie Antoinette’ (Marie-Antoinette, 2006), the exposure of the ridicule implied in the protocols and the dancing of ‘The favorite’ (The Favourite, 2018) and the play of color and symmetries minute indie film cuqui of Wes Anderson. The difference with all of them is that of Wilde is not intended to excel in no time about your story, that let flow with a narrative is simple and slow.

If there is a ostentation visual in which we note that your director is a photographer and know how to place the elements of the frame so harmonic that recalls the pictorial quality of ‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975), in that there is a static unreal that in turn is part of everyday life. But however, all that deployment and that feast for the eyes does not become cloudy at any time, the gear of the film, a subtle knowledge of human nature reflected in his characters.

Anya Taylor-Joy, brilliant in the main role, manages to show the different angles of Emma, sadness, joy and anger, while holding a elegance alternative and strange. Lost in their own vanity, we see the influence in it of the people who orbit around you, and your influence on them, and above all, your doubts. ‘Emma’ is about a search what he wants, if he really is happy to be single, at the time it evaluates the simple and great relationship with his father — a hilarious and endearing Bill Nighy— and how this shapes their character.

Harmonious combination of the classic and the avant-garde

Meanwhile, Wilde captures the satire of the original and at the same time is carried away freely by an exuberance of grotesque that adapts surprisingly well to a story about the futility of the wrapper. The result is a charming comedy of that era capture the ridiculousness inherent in the life of high society at that time that implies a more than remarkable debut in which the experience in photography and video music director is present at a style full of sensitivity and sumptuous panoramic full of rich colors.

De Wilde it has captured a version of ‘Emma’ of Jane Austen perfect it was Instagram. While it exposes a gallery images of opulence, dresses, accessories, flowers, hats and hairstyles, food and desserts in pastel colors but they are always at the service of boosting the tone you want to bring the set to a moving story of self-discovery had the effectiveness of a film that could be dumb.

Full of great performances, ideas of economy narrativewithout prejudice to the lines more emblematic of the novel and at the same time relying on the power of the silences to create tension, ‘Emma’ it is a movie smart and sharp, very funny, smart, sweet and what justito of eccentricable to meet the fans veterans of Austen, amaze your mother with its classic cut and collect the findings of the modern, and without sweat, one of the best premieres so far this year.