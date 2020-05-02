8 series similar to Devs that you can see in Netflix, Prime Video, HBO and more | Entertainment

The Twilight Zone
Another title that you will like if you want to see a series similar to Devs is The Twilight Zonethe new version of The twilight zone show, Rod Serling for the first time issued in the year 1959.
The Twilight Zone is a series anthology in which you’ll find episodes that deal with different themes related to science fiction, the mystery and the terror.
Among the most prominent is a Nightmare to 10,000 metres (episode 1), that version Nightmare at 20,000 feet 1963, and the story collection in the film Twilight Zone: The Movie 1983. It tells the story of a journalist who, while traveling in plane, going listening to a podcast that recounts the disappearance of its flight.
The new version of The Twilight Zone is a creation of Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg, and Marco Ramirezwith a cast Taissa Farmiga, John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay and Jessica Williams, among others. The series has a season of 10 episodes and you can see the full-Movistar+ and Sky.
- Title: The Twilight Zone
- Release date: 2019
- Duration: 35 – 50 minutes
- Platform: Movistar+ and Sky
The OA
The OA it is another series that you can see if you liked Devs. Both share the exploration of the concept of the existence of parallel universes, so if this subject interests you, we also recommend The OA.
This series introduces us to Prairie Johnson, a Russian girl when I was a little girl was adopted by an american couple. After being missing for seven years, the young man suddenly returns. And it does so in some very strange circumstances: she has been cured of the blindness that she suffered, do not want to tell where you have been during all this time and now call themselves OA.
Prairie was next to other people while he was missing, and he has a plan to rescue them. To do this, choose five people in the village to tell them that he was in another dimension and devises a plan to save the people that was held captive.
The OA is created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, who is also the protagonist. The cast is completed by Emory Cohen, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Gibson, Ian Alexander, Will Brill and Brendan Meyer, among others. It consists of two seasons and you can see them on Netflix.
- Title: The OA
- Release date: 2016
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Platform: Netflix
Altered Carbon
We finished our list of series like Devs with Altered Carbon. The two shows share the technological component and also a reflection of ethics and morality related to the technology, so we think you’ll enjoy the second if you liked the first.
Altered Carbon is based on the novel Carbon Modified Morgan Richard. The story is set within nearly 400 years, in a future in which humans, if they so wish (and have enough money), already do not die. The technology has managed to store the consciousness and memories of every person in the cloud, in such a way that, in the case that your body to stop working, it is possible to upload the essence of the person in another body, which happens to be called “sheath”.
The protagonist is Takeshi Kovacs, the only survivor of a group of elite soldiers, which is loaded in a new sleeve on the order of a billionaire who has a mission for him.
Laeta Kalogridis she is the creator of Altered Carbon. Joel Kinnanman gives life to Kovacs in the first season, and Anthony Mackie in the second one. The cast is completed by Martha Higareda, Chris Conner, Dichen Lachman and Lisa Chadler. The series has two seasons that are available on Netflix.
- Title: Altered Carbon
- Year of release: 2018
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Platform: Netflix