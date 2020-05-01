Zombieland: it kills and ends: A franchise dead | Culture

The cinema of zombies has suffered such hypertrophy in the last decade that the authors of Zombieland: kills and finishes off, late sequel of the original film, 2009, Welcome to Zombieland, they do not have left more remedy than to ask excuses of a more or less subtle in the first few sentences of the story. Through the voice in off the character of Jesse Eissenberg, by directly addressing the audience as narrator, gives us to thank him for having gone to the cinema and for having chosen to work among so much on offer-stories of zombies.” Until they know that there was no need for a sequel and, yet, here we are.

ZOMBIELAND: KILLS AND FINISHES OFF Address: Ruben Fleischer. Performers: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Zoey Deutch. Gender: comedy. EE UU, 2019. Duration: 99 minutes.

By the way, and from that open-minded, effervescent, and something basic comedy of the undead directed by the then debutant Ruben Fleischer, the forays into the subgenre have been as constant as different. Thus, among the most unique, has been close to the war’s apocalyptic (World War Z); in the format of a children’s animation (The amazing world of Norman); approximations self-referential from the orbit of the cinema of author (The dead do not die); a wonderful comedy metalinguistics (One Cut Of The Dead), and even a famous nonsense sampled (Pride + prejudice + zombies). And this just in cinema, because on television a few other series, commanded by The Walking Dead, have gone to the nearest a panorama redundant, insistent and in too many cases becoming less metaphorical and more allusive to other products. So it comes to this Kills and finishes off with the feeling of a certain helplessness before the plague.

The british Zombies party (2004) had laid the foundations of the comedy, and Fleischer and his screenwriters had accompanied the first installment of a spectacular choreography of the violence, that itself is exhausted in the absence of half an hour: soon after the descacharrante presence of Bill Murray to be interpreted, literally, to itself. In this second part, however, everything is worse. The action sequences, dances of blood and brains to the wind, do not have that freshness, almost musical, led by an excellent use of the idle up that took the film up to a format close to the comics in his graphic composition. And the new characters, except for the very funny the blonde silly that borda Zoey Deutch, have nothing to do with attractiveness.

Not even is the median reflection on the isolation of the individual, so symptomatic of the times, reflected in one of the phrases which his young protagonist: “When there was no zombies, I avoided people as if they were zombies. And now that there is only zombies, I miss the people.” Kills and finishes off only retains the tonal idea original and the chemistry between Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson. And that is just nothing in a franchise without reasons for his resurrection, but to try to raise the dead race of Fleischer, that after that first successful long single has held down the disarray: 30 minutes or less, Gangster Squad and Venom.