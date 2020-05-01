Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and the cast of ‘High School Musical’ will meet in special show quarantine

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale, the protagonists of the three films of the Disney Channel ‘High School Musical’ they confirmed that they will meet to participate in the “Disney Family Singalong,” the music special which will air this Thursday in the U.S. purpose of the quarantine.

“IT’S GOING TO HAPPEN! We have come together for a special night just for you. Thank you, Kenny Ortega, for putting it forward. Honestly, the only thing that I want to do now is to give everyone a bit of joy” before the pandemic coronavirus, wrote Ashley Tisdale in your social networks.

In an interview with the publication Deadline, the director and choreographer of the movies ‘High School Musical’Kenny Ortega, explained that “I wanted to find something in which I could participate and it was amazing to receive the call from ABC to participate (in the special of the songs of Disney)”.

Since then “it gave me a reason for getting up in the morning. It made Me feel very good to have the opportunity to do something like that, it is a medicine very powerful”, added.

According to Ortega, Efron, Hudgens, and Tisdale will be accompanied by his fellow Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, and together shall they sing, each one from their homes, “We-re All In This Together”, the iconic theme from the first film.

‘High School Musical’ it became a global phenomenon in January of 2006, when the actors starred in the story inspired by “Romeo and Juliet”, but set in an American high known as East High School.

‘We’-and All In This Together’ has become a kind of anthem among health care workers in the United States, which have been recorded performing the song in concert and doing choreography in the social networks.

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens joined the movement, posting videos on TikTok in which is seen singing the song while they danced the choreography of the film.

According to Ortega, the last to say that yes it was Zac Efron, who would have decided just a few hours ago.

Other artists who will participate in the edition of “The Disney Family Singalong” of the United States are Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli’i Cravalho, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, and Tori Kelly, among others.

During the recital, which will be broadcast on ABC, owned by the Disney corporation, James Monroe Iglehart and the company of theatre that participates in the Broadway version of the movie “Aladdin” will also meet to sing “Friend Like Me”.

In parallel, all the Disney channels in Latin America, from the Disney Channel, going on ESPN and FOX, will join in its own transmission continental.

The argentine singer-Venezuelan Ricardo Montaner it will be the host of the “I have Disney Family Singalong” Latin-American, in which will participate, also from their homes, stars such as Alejandro Sanz, Lali Espósito, Mau and Ricky, Danna Paola, Tini, Sebastian Yatra, Maluma, Reik, Luis Fonsi, and Sofia Reyes, among others